L.B. Foster: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $138.6 million in the period.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

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