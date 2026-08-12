Kura Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.9 million.

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