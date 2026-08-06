Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $331 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323 million.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

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