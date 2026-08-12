Kornit Digital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million…

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $55.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million.

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