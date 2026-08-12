Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $64.8 million…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $64.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $584.3 million in the period.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion.

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