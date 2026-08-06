Kodiak Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGS

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