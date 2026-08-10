KLX Energy Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period.

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