Kenvue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $456 million. On…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $456 million.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVUE

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