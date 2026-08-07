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Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2026, 12:01 PM

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported earnings of $680,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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