Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

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