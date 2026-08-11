Kardigan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kardigan Inc. (KARD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $116.2 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kardigan Inc. (KARD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $116.2 million in its second quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $4.61 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.88 per share.

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