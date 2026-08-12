Kamada: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million.…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.6 million.

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