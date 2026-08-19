John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.
The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $280.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $61.9 million, or $5.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.
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