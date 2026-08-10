Jerash: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Monday reported net income of $1.7…

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Monday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period.

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