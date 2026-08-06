ITT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $84.9 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $84.9 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.12 to $8.32 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT

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