Is the Home Depot Credit Card Worth It?

That big home improvement purchase, like a new appliance or supplies for a bathroom renovation, could be more affordable if…

That big home improvement purchase, like a new appliance or supplies for a bathroom renovation, could be more affordable if you open a Home Depot® Consumer Credit Card. Do-it-yourselfers with the no-annual-fee card can access special financing options to make it easier to pay for their purchases — as long as they pay off the balance before the regular annual percentage rate kicks in.

However, an average shopper — or even an avid DIYer — may find a solid rewards or cash back credit card more useful than a Home Depot credit card. Read on to learn more about how the card works and other options you can consider.

How the Home Depot Credit Card Works

The Home Depot® Consumer Credit Card carries no annual fee, and you can use it only in Home Depot and on Homedepot.com, making it a closed-loop credit card. It offers six months of deferred interest on purchases of $299 or more, with no interest charged if you pay off the purchase within six months; however, you will owe interest from the date of purchase if it’s not paid off by then. During special promotions, the card offers financing periods of up to 24 months.

Cardholders also have up to a year to return purchases, four times the limit on Home Depot’s regular return policy.

Besides the store card, Home Depot also offers a consumer loan card, the Project Loan card; and two commercial cards, the Pro Xtra Credit Card and Commercial Account card.

Through Jan. 27, 2027, anyone opening a new card will receive $25 off purchases between $25 and $299, $50 off purchases between $300 to $999 and $100 off purchases of $1,000 or more.

[Read: Cards for Fair Credit]

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Home Depot Card?

What Other Cards Should You Consider?

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

You can earn 3% back at home improvement stores, like Home Depot, with this card. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers flexibility to cardholders by allowing them to choose their 3% cash back category and to change it monthly. Cardholders earn bonus rewards on this category as well as 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter; other purchases receive 1% cash back.

Discover it® Cash Back

This card offers 5% cash back on everyday purchases in quarterly rotating categories, which may include home improvement stores. You have to activate, and there is a quarterly maximum to earn 5%, usually $1,500. After that, you earn 1%, which is the cash back rate on all other purchases. At the end of your first year with the card, Discover will match all of the cash back you’ve earned.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Cards]

FAQs About the Home Depot Card

Update 08/04/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.