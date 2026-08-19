Is Fast Food Cheaper Than Cooking at Home?

Eating at home is often less expensive than eating out, but the cost difference may be less clear when you…

Eating at home is often less expensive than eating out, but the cost difference may be less clear when you factor in your time, convenience and health.

Here are some tips to help you decide which approach makes the most sense for your budget, lifestyle and personal circumstances.

How Much Do Americans Spend on Fast Food?

How much the average American spends on fast food each year varies by source and depends heavily on individual household spending and dining habits.

Here are a few stats to consider:

— An industry study found that the average quick-service combo meal in 2026 costs $10.29, or close to $50 including tax for a family of four. By comparison, a burger-and-fries meal made at home can cost around $15 to $20, based on average prices of $7 per pound for ground beef, $2 per bun, $4 per bag of frozen fries, and a few dollars more for toppings and condiments.

— In a 2026 YouGov report, 70% of Americans said they purchase food or drinks from fast-food restaurants at least once a month, including 30% who do so at least once a week.

— Other research finds that fast food meals can be cheaper than cooking at home depending on where you live. Cities with cheaper fast food options include Minneapolis; Las Vegas; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis and Houston.

No matter the exact amount of food or the type of meals you choose to buy or make, food spending can add up quickly.

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Is It Cheaper to Cook at Home or Eat Out?

There really is no definitive answer since there are so many variables, from ingredients to portion size to food quality. In general, however, restaurant meals tend to cost more than comparable meals prepared at home, particularly as the meal becomes more elaborate.

For instance, a steak dinner at a restaurant can cost $80 to $100, whereas you could buy three or four ribeye steaks at the grocery store for roughly that price.

New research from Revenue Management Solutions shows that even casual dining meals cost an average of $22.97 per person as of May 2026; a comparable meal made at home can often cost much less per serving.

But the actual dollars spent on fast food versus home-cooked meals only tell part of the story. Sometimes, the fast food drive-through can be the better buy, especially if you’re only feeding one or two people.

For instance, the cost of cooking at home doesn’t factor in the time you spend getting your food to the plate — from traveling to the grocery store (including fuel), shopping, putting it away and then actually preparing and cooking it.

It also depends on if you need to purchase just one main ingredient (say, chicken breast) or a whole bunch of additional items to make the meal.

Time-strapped individuals could actually end up spending less in the drive-through than relying on a last-minute grocery store run for ingredients that may not be on sale.

Of course, food delivery through services such as DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats can significantly increase the cost.

[Extreme Couponing 101: How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store]

When Does It Make Sense to Eat Out?

For those who value time over money, paying someone else to prepare your meal could be the more practical choice, especially on hectic days.

If you’re juggling a busy schedule and have discretionary income, eating fast food or using a meal delivery service could be worth the cost and convenience. It can also be a practical option in a pinch.

However, there’s an important tradeoff. It’s important to consider the health consequences of relying too heavily on fast food. Studies show that people who eat fast food frequently consume more calories and higher amounts of fat, sodium and sugar than those who cook at home.

If you choose this approach, look for healthier menu options and balance restaurant meals with home-cooked ones.

From a budget standpoint, many fast-food restaurants offer savings through value meals, meal bundles, coupons and app rewards.

Being selective about your orders, much as you would be when shopping grocery sales, can provide meaningful savings. Plus, if that trip to the supermarket on the way home from work would cost you an extra hour of child care, did you really save any money?

When Does It Make Sense to Eat at Home?

As mentioned, cooking at home is almost always more economical, and it can be the better choice for those with special dietary needs or larger families, says Dennis Littley, a professional chef with more than 40 years of experience.

Littley offers several strategies for making home cooking easier and more affordable.

“When I was working in schools, I’d help families plan meals that made the most of bulk buying and leftovers. You can grab ingredients at Costco or other wholesale stores and make multiple meals for the family for the same price you’d pay for a single fast food meal,” he says.

Cooking at home lets you control everything — ingredients, portions and cooking methods, he adds. “You can cater to dietary needs, whether that’s gluten-free, dairy-free or just cutting back on processed foods,” he says.

For those with limited time, cooking at home can still save both time and money with a few simple strategies, such as shopping sales, buying in bulk and batch cooking.

Bonus tip: Double up when cooking recipes that freeze well so you have extra portions to pull out on busy nights.

“Taking a little time to meal prep and stock the freezer with homemade meals saves money, cuts down on food waste and gives you a delicious option when cooking is the last thing you want to do,” Littley says.

Sneaky Ways Your Food Is Costing More

Although cooking at home is typically less expensive, it’s important to understand the hidden factors that can increase your food costs.

You may notice changes in product sizes, packaging and prices over time. In some cases, prices stay the same, but the quantity shrinks, making the change less noticeable to consumers. This is known as shrinkflation.

A study by InvestorsObserver, a national financial research organization, revealed that brands like Frosted Flakes, Doritos, M&M’s and Cheerios have shrunk their packaging in recent years while raising prices. For example, a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes was reduced in size by about 10% in 2023.

Meanwhile, many fast food chains have changed their budget menus by raising prices or reducing portion sizes or quality. Though some have made official announcements, others are quietly making drinks smaller and burgers thinner.

Finally, it’s important to consider additional factors that can make your fast food orders more expensive.

If you’re getting takeout from a food delivery service like Uber Eats or DoorDash, restaurants may mark up menu items. As a result, delivery fees and tips can quickly turn a $10 meal into $20 or $25.

[Read: These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.]

Ways to Save at Home and at the Drive-Through

Severine Bryan, an accredited financial counselor, helps clients understand how their food budgets affect their overall financial picture.

“Cutting back on fast food requires discipline and strategic intent. However, saving money on fast food goes beyond just being disciplined and requires a more nuanced approach,” she says.

For example, Bryan explains that some clients, such as a single parent with kids in multiple extracurricular activities, may not have as much time as others to prepare meals at home. They might need to incorporate some meal services, meal swaps with friends and family, and fast food on occasion.

They can also work on new habits like setting aside a bulk meal prep session that gets the entire family involved. “A family should consider all the moving parts that impact the decision of grabbing fast food versus eating at home,” she adds.

But if less reliance on fast food leads to savings and health benefits, it can help motivate families to focus on eating at home more often.

Strategies to Reduce Your Overall Food Spending

You can cut food costs both at home and when eating out. Making a few simple changes to how you shop, cook and order can help you spend less without giving up convenience or variety.

How to Save at Home

— Watch for store sales.

— Sign up for rewards programs and coupons through grocery store apps.

— Buy local, in-season ingredients.

— Build weekly meals around inexpensive pantry staples or what’s on sale.

— Buy in bulk.

— Cook in batches.

— Use your freezer and other food preservation methods to reduce food waste.

How to Save on Fast Food

— Sign up for rewards programs and place orders through restaurant apps to access discounts and special offers.

— Join restaurant email or text lists for exclusive deals.

— Watch your mailbox for coupons.

— Share appetizers, entrees or desserts.

— Skip soft drinks and specialty beverages.

— Avoid ordering through third-party delivery apps when possible.

Final Thoughts

Littley, the chef, sums up the debate over eating out versus cooking at home: “What works best really depends on your lifestyle. For families or health-conscious folks, cooking at home wins every time, both in terms of cost and quality.”

He acknowledges that there are exceptions but maintains that cooking at home is usually the better option.

“For singles and travelers, fast food might feel like the go-to, but with a little planning, home-cooked meals can still be a cheaper, healthier alternative,” he says.

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Is Fast Food Cheaper Than Cooking at Home? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/20/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.