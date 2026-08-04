Intrepid Potash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.6 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 56 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.6 million.

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