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Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2026, 2:27 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Friday reported net income of $27.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $612.5 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIJIY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIJIY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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