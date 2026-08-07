Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Friday reported net income of $27.6 million in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Friday reported net income of $27.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $612.5 million in the period.

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