Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $200,000 in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $200,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.

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