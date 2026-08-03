Inspire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $314,000.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $200.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.8 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $875 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSP

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