Insight Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $77.6 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $77.6 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.70 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSIT

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