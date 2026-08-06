Inogen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $95.1 million in the period.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $361 million.

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