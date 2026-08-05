InMode: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period.

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