Hudson Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

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