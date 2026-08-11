H&R Block: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $293.7 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $733.6 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.04 to $6.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.