Howmet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $534 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $534 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.33.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.34 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.23 to $5.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $10 billion to $10.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWM

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