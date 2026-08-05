Howard Hughes Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Wednesday reported profit of $158.4 million in its second quarter.
The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.68 per share.
The land developer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.
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