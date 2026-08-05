How to Replace Your Lost or Stolen Medicare Card

If you need to replace your Medicare card, don’t worry. Following these tips and tricks will make it as straightforward…

If you need to replace your Medicare card, don’t worry. Following these tips and tricks will make it as straightforward as possible.

You receive your original Medicare card when the Social Security Administration processes your Medicare application. If you already receive Social Security benefits, you’ll get a Medicare card three months prior to your 65th birthday. If you don’t get Social Security benefits yet, you’ll get your card once you sign up for Medicare.

Once your application is processed, your Medicare card is sent directly to you by the U.S. Postal Service. It usually comes along with a welcome packet two weeks after you sign up, says Bob Rees, chief sales officer with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider.

What Is an Original Medicare Card?

The original Medicare card is printed on regular paper and has red, white and blue at the top. It’ll have your name on it and a unique set of letters and numbers referred to as the “Medicare Beneficiary Identifier.”

Previously, Medicare used a beneficiary’s Social Security number and added letter codes to identify marital status, says Matthew Claassen, CEO of the insurance agency Medigap Seminars in Jupiter, Florida. To prevent Medicare ID theft, the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier is now the number that appears on the card.

The card also shows what types of Medicare you have (Part A, Part B or both) and the date that your coverage went into effect.

Note: If you change addresses, you don’t need to ask for a new card because your address isn’t on the card. However, you should still let the Social Security Administration know your new address.

[READ: What Is a Medicare Flex Card?]

How to Request a Replacement Medicare Card

If you’ve lost your original Medicare card or think it’s been stolen, you can get a replacement card by:

— Visiting the Medicare portal: The easiest way to get a replacement is through Medicare.gov. You’ll need to create an account if you don’t already have one. When you log in, you’ll see an option to print a replacement card.

— Calling Medicare: If you don’t have a printer or would prefer to get your card another way, you can call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Getting a replacement card by mail, however, may take a few weeks. “I ordered a replacement card, and it took so long by mail, I forgot about it,” says Diane J. Omdahl, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, a Mequon, Wisconsin-based firm focused on Medicare advice.

— Contacting the Social Security Administration: Even if you don’t yet get Social Security benefits, you should have an established my Social Security online account, or you can create one. Once you’ve logged in, follow the prompts for replacing your card. You can also call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to order a replacement card or go in person to your local Social Security office.

Replacing Medicare Advantage and Medigap Cards

In addition to original Medicare, you may have a Medicare Advantage plan or Medigap plan that provides additional benefits.

— Medicare Advantage: If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, your original Medicare benefits are managed through a private insurance company. That company will issue you a Medicare Advantage plan card in addition to your original Medicare card.

— Medigap: Like Medicare Advantage plans, your Medigap plan is offered through a private insurance company, which will send you an ID card.

In the cases of both Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans, you can contact the company that manages your benefits to find out how to get a replacement card.

Which Medicare card should you show your healthcare provider?

Coverage Type Primary Card to Show Provider Secondary Card(s) to Show Provider Original Medicare only Red, white and blue Medicare card Stand-alone Part D plan card (if enrolled) Original Medicare + Medigap Red, white and blue Medicare card Medigap plan card and Part D plan card Medicare Advantage Medicare Advantage plan ID card Original Medicare card (but store safely at home)

[READ: When and How to Change Your Medicare Plan]

How to Protect Your Medicare Card From Fraud

Follow these tips to keep your Medicare card and Medicare information safe:

— Protect your card and the information on it just as you would a credit card. Provide your Medicare identifier only to healthcare providers, insurance companies acting on your behalf or Medicare community representatives from groups like State Health Insurance Assistance Programs.

— Carry your card with you only if you know you’ll need it, such as when visiting a new healthcare provider. For most providers, you show your card only once. You also can take a picture of your card with your phone so you have the information as needed, Claassen says. Just be sure not to share this photo with anyone you wouldn’t share the physical card with.

— Don’t give your Medicare card information over the phone or by mail or email unless you’ve contacted that organization first and given them permission to contact you. Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare number, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Call Medicare if someone you don’t know contacts you and asks for your Medicare number and related personal information.

— Don’t let anyone use or pay you to use your Medicare card. A scammer looking to commit fraud may try to use your name and Medicare identifier or pay you to let them use your information. If someone calls and asks for your Medicare information or money, let Medicare know by calling 1-800-MEDICARE. Again, you should also call Medicare if you believe someone is fraudulently using your Medicare information.

[SEE: Preventing Costly Medicare Mistakes: Tips and Strategies]

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How to Replace Your Lost or Stolen Medicare Card originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/06/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.