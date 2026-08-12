How to Rent an Apartment if You Have a Lot of Credit Card Debt

If you are about to embark on an apartment-hunting journey, don’t let your credit card debt stop you from renting…

If you are about to embark on an apartment-hunting journey, don’t let your credit card debt stop you from renting the place you want. You’ll have to be financially attractive to the leasing agent, and out-of-control credit card debt can suggest you won’t be able to keep up with rent payments.

Credit card debt can complicate your apartment search, but you can take steps to assure a prospective landlord that you are a responsible tenant. Here’s how you can rent an apartment, even if you have significant credit card debt.

How Credit Card Debt Affects Renting

Landlords use credit reports, credit scores or a combination of the two when making rental decisions. Credit card debt can drag down your score if you’re using more than 30% of your available credit, and landlords may investigate your credit report to find out how you’re using credit. Anytime reports are analyzed, the types of liabilities you have listed may be considered — and some are perceived as riskier than others.

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The sum of your financial obligations is a factor because it reduces the amount of money you have remaining from your income to cover the rent. Generally speaking, landlords want to see that you earn at least three times the rent when deciding whether to approve your application.

How Much Credit Card Debt Is Too Much?

If you only have a small amount of credit card debt on your credit report, it’s unlikely to have much of an impact on your chances of renting an apartment.

The key is to know how much of your credit you’re using compared with your credit limit, known as your credit utilization ratio. Generally, you should limit your balances to 30% of your available credit, but about 7% is ideal.

Your credit utilization ratio can have a significant impact on your credit profile because it accounts for around 30% of your FICO score. The higher your utilization, the more likely your credit score is to be lower when you submit your rental application.

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Before You Search, Reduce Your Debt

High credit card debt and the payments that come with it can kick you out of the tenant consideration pool. In that case, be assertive in reducing the debt before you search for an apartment.

If you can’t pay down your balances first, consider getting a loan to consolidate debt. When you move credit card debt to a personal loan, it is no longer revolving debt and is not considered when calculating your credit utilization ratio. A loan might lower payments, too, which can help you better afford to rent an apartment.

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A balance transfer credit card is another option to help you consolidate payments and save on interest. These credit cards typically offer 0% interest on balance transfers for 12 to 21 months. You can move your balances to the balance transfer credit card, freeing up available credit on existing accounts. However, you’ll need to make sure the balances you transfer to your new card don’t exceed 30% of the credit limit, or your credit utilization ratio will continue to drag down your credit score.

But managing credit card debt well enough to qualify for an apartment may not require a loan or a new credit card. Carefully consider your budget, where you can cut back on expenses or increase your income, and how you can make additional payments to reduce your debt.

However, if you are already renting and cash is tight, your rent payments should take precedence. After all, having an eviction notice on your tenant records is often less forgivable than having credit card debt on your credit reports.

How to Sweeten the Deal

If you have little time and few resources, you can still overcome credit card debt and present yourself as a worthwhile tenant:

— Seek additional sources of income. Because the landlord will want to see that you can handle the rent, your debt will be less important if your income is high enough to manage both what you owe and your monthly rental obligation.

— Ask your employer for a reference. If your boss or manager can vouch for you being a valued employee and that your job is secure, your risk level will decline.

— Get a guarantor. If someone with good credit and ample income is willing to cosign the lease, have that person act as a guarantor. It’s a safety net for landlords because a guarantor will be legally bound to pay the rent if you don’t. If you don’t know anyone willing to be a guarantor, rent-guarantee programs, which offer a form of insurance, are available.

— Up the security. Landlords typically require a security deposit equivalent to one month’s rent at move-in, but if you can offer more, you might appear less financially risky.

— Obtain letters from previous landlords. If you have been a responsible tenant at other buildings, ask those landlords for letters of recommendation.

— Seek a less expensive apartment. The reality may be that you simply can’t afford the place you want with your present debt load. Explore less costly apartments with lower credit requirements.

— Make it personal. If the landlord seems hesitant to lease you the apartment based on credit card debt, consider writing a letter that includes any other assets you may have and your plans for covering the rent.

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How to Rent an Apartment if You Have a Lot of Credit Card Debt originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/13/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.