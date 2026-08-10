How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/10/2026

The U.S. stock market slipped below its all-time high, while oil prices rose on uncertainty about when the Strait of Hormuz could reopen and get the global flow of crude going again.
The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%.
Berkshire Hathaway climbed after becoming the latest U.S. company to top analysts’ profit expectations. Technology stocks weighed on the market. Intel fell after saying it may sell $15 billion of stock to raise cash to take advantage of the AI frenzy. Brent crude rose 5%.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.53 points, or 0.1%, to 7,753.11.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.95 points, or 0.1%, to 53,975.98.
The Nasdaq composite fell 85.26 points, or 0.3%, to 26,605.36.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.10 points, or 0.6%, to 3,017.40.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 907.61 points, or 13.3%.
The Dow is up 5,912.69 points, or 12.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,363.37 points, or 14.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 535.49 points, or 21.6%.
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