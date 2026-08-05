Honest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.7 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.7 million.

Honest expects full-year revenue in the range of $319 million to $325 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNST

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