HMH Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — HMH Holding Inc. (HMH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — HMH Holding Inc. (HMH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas services provider posted revenue of $170.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.1 million.

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