Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Wednesday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.
The investment manager posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.
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