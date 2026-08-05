Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Wednesday reported profit of $2 million in…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Wednesday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

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