Helios Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $231.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $222 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $880 million to $900 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

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