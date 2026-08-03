HealthStream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported profit of $6.7 million in its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported profit of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $327 million to $332 million.

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