HawkEye 360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HawkEye 360 Inc. (HAWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HawkEye 360 Inc. (HAWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The defense technology company posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

HawkEye 360 expects full-year revenue in the range of $215 million to $220 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAWK

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