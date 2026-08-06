Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Thursday reported earnings of $229.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Thursday reported earnings of $229.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $481 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.6 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion.

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