Hallador Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported a loss of…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $101.5 million in the period.

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