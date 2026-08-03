Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $87.1 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $4.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.91 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.94 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $323.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

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