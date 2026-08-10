Grupo Cibest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Grupo Cibest S.A. (CIB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $755.2 million.…

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Grupo Cibest S.A. (CIB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $755.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medellin, Colombia-based company said it had profit of $3.32.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.31 billion.

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