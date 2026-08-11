GrowGeneration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $44 million to $46 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $168 million.

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