Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $595.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $591.3 million.

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