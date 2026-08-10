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Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 4:37 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $595.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $591.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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