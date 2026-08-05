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Great Elm Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 5:44 PM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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