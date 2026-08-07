Gray Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported profit of $14 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported profit of $14 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $839 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Gray Media said it expects revenue in the range of $935 million to $965 million.

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