Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.39 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $6.31 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 8.25 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.82 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.2 cents at $3.50 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.02 cent at $.95 a pound.

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