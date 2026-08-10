Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.5 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 4 cents at $6.39 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 11.75 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.8 cent at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.18 cents at $3.51 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.96 a pound.

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