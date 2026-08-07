Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.39 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 7.25 cents at $6.38 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 5.5 cents at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.57 cent at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.4 cents at $3.52 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.07 cent at $.95 a pound.

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