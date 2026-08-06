Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1.75 cents at $4.39 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 13.25 cents at $6.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 7.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 5.75 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 3.27 cents at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 6.25 cents at $3.48 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.88 cent at $.96 a pound.

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