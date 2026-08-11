Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 9 cents at $6.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 2 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 5 cents at $11.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.65 cent at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.75 cent at $3.50 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.22 cent at $.96 a pound.

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